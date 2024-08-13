Chicago Propeller Club stages biggest event yet with Great Lakes Port Directors

Chicago Propeller Club has staged its biggest event since rechartering in March this year, a VIP reception for the Great Lakes port directors.

The event at the City Winery on Chicago’s Riverwalk attracted more than 100 industry guests and marked the starting point of the American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA) Conference which was held in Chicago for a second consecutive year.

Speakers at the propeller club reception included Adam Tindall Schlicht administrator of the Great Lakes St Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation as well as David Keehan President of fast growing Cleveland manufacturer Advanced Polymer Coatings, Ed McNamara CEO of Cleveland port insurer Armada Risk Partners and Steve Fisher executive director of the AGLPA.

CPC President, and managing partner of SBSB Eastham law firm’s Chicago office, Chris Carr, gave a speech welcoming the AGLPA delegation. He said the club is growing fast having attracted 100 members, 20 sponsors and more than $35,000 in sponsorship since March.

“This was our fifth event in under a year after a 15 year absence,” he said. “To see the enthusiasm for the club and the caliber of guests and businesses we are welcoming in such a short time is fantastic. We are determined to restate Chicago to its position as one of the prime propeller clubs in the US and a home of maritime networking on the Great Lakes.”

CPC vice president Ben Pinnington, and managing partner of Polaris Media PR firm, said the club is aiming to become a ‘power base’ for maritime networking encouraging investment from across the US and global maritime industry.

“The Great Lakes economy is built on maritime,” he said. “And all segments of the maritime industry are here including blue and brown water industries and leisure marine. All are welcome, but we are only as strong as our membership. The more businesses that join, the more opportunities we can create.”

Organizations which have joined the Chicago Propeller Club include Ports of Indiana, Illinois International Ports District, Ingram Barges, Central Marine Logistics, Andrie LLC, Metro Ports, Northern Marine, NASCO, Benchmark Marine, Logistec, Regal Rexnord, Daubert Cromwell, Sonihull Ultrasonics, 5R, Lakes & Rivers Contracting, Tunley Environmental, Legacy Environmental, SBSB Eastham, Armada Risk Partners, Polaris Media, BDG International, American Equity Underwriters, Sompo, Gallagher, Intact, RLI, City Experiences, Crowley Yacht Yard, Wendella cruises, US Great Lakes Shipping Association, American Great Lakes Ports Association and the Western Great Lakes Pilots Association.

The Chicago Propeller Club board together with Carr and Pinnington meanwhile includes Erik Varela, executive director of the Port of Chicago as treasurer, Ian Hirt of Ports of Indiana and Benchmark Marine as secretary, Tara Pappalardo of RLI insurance as VP membership and Warren Marwedel of MM&R law firm as Past President.

The next Chicago Propeller Club event is set to take place in early November a cruise with club sponsor Wendella Tours & Cruises. For updates follow the club’s LinkedIn page and register for its newsletter via its website.

Source: Chicago Propeller Club