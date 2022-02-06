Chicago soy futures make unusual run versus corn, U.S. acres eyed

Grain traders remember 2021 beginning with a historic rally in Chicago corn and soybean futures, but that upswing may already be forgotten because 2022 has had a more explosive start.

Wednesday’s trade brought fresh highs for the new-crop contracts, which can influence U.S. farmers’ upcoming planting decisions. Although these early gains are reminiscent of last year, there are some distinct differences, particularly in the intermarket spread.

Soybeans’ performance is most remarkable, as both nearby and deferred contracts are trading at record-high levels for the first week of February.

Wednesday’s settle in new-crop soybeans SX2 of $13.89-3/4 per bushel represents a 9.5% boost so far in calendar-year 2022, the largest upside move since 11.9% during the same period in 2008. Fourteen-year high gains would still hold true if using only January, leaving off the recent two sessions’ strength.

New-crop soybeans over the same time frame a year ago increased an impressive 3.5%, which was the most since 2011. That strength continued in February 2021 as monthly gains totaled 7%, a nine-year high.

What 2022 soybeans lack compared with 2021 is the relative strength versus corn, which can be suggestive of better profitability levels for soybeans when the bean-corn ratio is near 2.5 or greater.

Last year, the ratio opened February around 2.57, similar to the unusually elevated levels of 2017 and 2018. At Wednesday’s close, soybeans were nearly 2.43 times stronger than corn after being closer to 2.3 early last week.

It is rare for the bean-corn ratio to make material changes in the first three months of the year, but the recent downfall of Brazil’s soybean crop is also very rare. Crop estimates have plunged as much as 20 million tonnes (14%) from initial ideas, equal to about 735 million bushels.

That is more than twice the expected 2021-22 U.S. ending stocks of 350 million bushels and does not factor in other potential South American losses. That government-estimated carryout, which has grown in recent months, would be comfortable if Brazil’s exports were not in jeopardy.

U.S. soybean export demand has been OK but far from extraordinary, though a relatively large 380,000-tonne sale was confirmed on Wednesday, a potential first sign that global end users are spooked by the harrowing crop forecasts out of Brazil.

The situation was even tighter a year ago with U.S. carryout pegged at 140 million bushels amid strong export demand. A large but delayed Brazilian soybean harvest and poor weather in Argentina were also hot topics of the year-ago market.

If the new-crop futures ratio makes the unusual move this month up to last year’s soybean-favoring levels, that could change the discussion on U.S. acreage, which is already highly variable. Relatively high input costs for corn further support a potential bump in bean plantings should prices accommodate.

Although outperformed by soybeans, new-crop corn futures have hung respectable gains of 4.8% this year, the most since 2011 and above last year’s 2.8%. However, traders are less concerned about South American exportable corn supplies because Brazil’s crop is only now being planted.

Corn may face some near-term headwinds from U.S. corn-based ethanol, as stocks have surged an unprecedented 25% in the last five weeks on steady production and reduced usage. New-crop December futures CZ2 set a new high on Wednesday of $5.80-1/4 per bushel but finished the day down 1%.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Source: Reuters (Editing by Matthew Lewis)