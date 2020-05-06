Chicago soybeans ease on demand concerns, wheat falls over 1%

Chicago soybean futures slipped on Wednesday, as concerns over a decline in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak eclipsed purchases of U.S. cargoes by the world’s top importer China.

Wheat fell more than 1% while corn was largely unchanged.

“Agriculture markets – soybeans, corn and wheat, have not yet taken into account demand destruction resulting from the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities.

“There is more downside to prices.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade gave up 0.3% to $8.37 a bushel by 0313 GMT. Corn was flat at $3.17 a bushel, while wheat dropped 1.01% to $5.15-1/2 a bushel.

Soybean futures gained 0.4% on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Chinese buyers booked deals to buy 378,000 tonnes of the grain from the United States.

The purchase came even as the Trump administration considers new tariffs to punish China for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Private exporters reported to the government that 136,000 tonnes of soybeans were for delivery in the 2019/2020 marketing year and 242,000 tonnes were for delivery in 2020/21.

There is weak demand for livestock feed as the coronavirus outbreak in U.S. meat-packing plants has shuttered facilities, backing up feedyards and leading to culling of animals.

Brazilian corn farmers hoping for relief from drought were disappointed by weaker-than-expected rains this week, while frost expected in the state of Parana could bring further losses, weather forecasters said on Tuesday.

French soft wheat shipments outside the EU last month reached a four-year high for April, Refinitiv data showed, as exporters continued to ship high volumes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures on Tuesday, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu & Aditya Soni)