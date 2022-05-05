Chicago wheat rises 1% on prospects of lower Indian crop yields

Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, rising more than 1% with prices underpinned by expectations of lower exports from India, which had stepped up sales in recent months to fill a supply gap left by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Soybeans rose 1.3% and corn added 0.7%.

“Very hot conditions in some of India’s major wheat-growing regions seem likely to have cut yields substantially,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Any export curbs by India are important because, for now, that nation is one of the few that can get extra wheat ‘on the water’.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.1% at $10.88-3/4 a bushel, as of 0418 GMT, building on 3% gain made in the last session.

Soybeans added 1.3% to $16.61 a bushel and corn rose 0.7% to $7.99-1/2 a bushel.

India, a major global wheat producer, is not moving to curb exports, the top official at the food ministry said on Wednesday, even though the hot-and-dry weather conditions have curbed the country’s output.

India, which has seen five consecutive years of record harvests, has cut its wheat output forecast to 105 million tonnes from a February estimate of 111.3 tonnes as a sudden sharp rise in temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields.

Russian wheat export prices fell last week amid higher domestic supply from farmers willing to free up storage before the new crop arrives in summer, analysts said on Wednesday.

Russia, one of the world’s largest wheat suppliers, continues to export despite difficulties with logistics and payments caused by Western sanctions on Moscow over what Russia terms its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the problem of global food security could not be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and fertilizer output to the world market.

In Brazil, soybean farmers will raise plantings by 1.5% nationwide next season, agribusiness consultancy Agrinvest Commodities told Reuters, in one of the first known projections for area growth for the new crop.

Agricultural markets are being weighed down by concerns over demand, including the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to raise U.S. interest rates and as China continues to impose measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soyoil and corn futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soymeal futures.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)