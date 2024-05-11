Chile copper output edges down in March, dragged by Codelco

Copper output in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the metal, edged down in March, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Friday, as production slid at state-run miner Codelco but rose at other major mines in the country.

Output at Codelco, the top global supplier of the red metal, slid 10.1% to total107,300 metric tons in March, while at the BHP-controlled BHP.AX Escondida mine, which holds the world’s largest known deposit, output rose 9.7% to reach 101,400 tons.

At the Collahuasi mine, which is jointly run by miners Glencore and Anglo American, the data showed a production jump of 16.1% to total 49,800 tons.

Overall, however, the country’s copper output slipped 0.7% from a year earlier to settle at 433,300 tons, according to Cochilco.

