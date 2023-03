Copper output in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the metal, rose 1.3% year-on-year to 435,939 tonnes in January, the country’s statistics agency INE said on Tuesday.

Manufacturing production in the Andean nation dropped 1.6% in the month, INE added.

