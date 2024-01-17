Chilean copper output expects fast recovery after a 15-year low in 2023

Copper production in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the metal, is set to recover rapidly to reach record levels by 2025 after falling to its lowest level in 15 years in 2023, the Chilean Copper Commission, Cochilco, said Jan. 15.

According to a new commission report, production will rise 5.7% this year to 5.636 million mt and by 6.4% in 2025 to reach close to 6 million mt.

Production will be boosted largely by the ramp up of Teck’s new QB2 mine, which entered production in late 2023. The open pit operation will produce 285,000-315,000 mt/year of copper between 2024 and 2026, according to Teck.

Chilean production slumped 2.3% last year to 5.33 million mt, its lowest level since 2008, as mining companies struggled with tougher mining conditions, lower ore grades, water shortages and delays to major investment projects.

Cochilco said that production at state copper company Codelco, the world’s largest producer, fell 8.2% while Anglo American’s mines production was 13.3% lower.

The commission lifted its forecast for copper prices during this year and next, reflecting expectations of lower interest rates, low levels of inventories at the world’s leading metals exchanges and a possible demand increase from China.

“Expectations of a significant increase in copper demand from China will be linked to the implementation of a fiscal and monetary stimulus program, mainly against the risk of deflation. However, to date there are few indications that this would occur in the short term,” Cochilco said.

Prices would average $3.85/lb in 2024, up from the previous forecast of $3.75/lb published in October last year and from an average $3.85/lb in 2023. Prices would rise to $3.90/lb in 2025, according to the government agency forecast.

“This is good news for the sector as a better forecast for prices will contribute to the improved financial performance of the mining industry,” mining minister Aurora Williams said.

Global copper production is expected to rise 5.8% this year to 22.79 million mt, driven by increased production in Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Peru, while demand will rise 3.2% to 26.13 million mt as demand rises, driven by increased demand in the US.

As a result, the global market is expected to swing from a deficit of 87,000 mt in 2023 to a surplus of 176,000 mt this year.

Source: Platts