China 2019 crude steel output to rise 7% to 994 mln tonnes – assn

China is expected to produce 994 million tonnes of crude steel this year, said an official at the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA), up 7% on last year’s output even as growth in the world’s second largest economy slows.

The additional output is to meet domestic demand, said CISA vice president He Wenbo, adding that inventory had been falling.

Growth in the fourth quarter will slow, however, the official said, without explaining.

CISA had warned back in June of the risk of rising output this year and called for steel mills to raise production “rationally”.

Last year China produced a record 928.26 million tonnes of steel.

In 2020, China’s steel demand may grow more than the 1% predicted by the World Steel Association because of substantial spending on infrastructure, predicted He, but at a slower pace than this year.

