China accounts for 51% of new global shipbuilding orders in H1

China’s new shipbuilding orders accounted for more than half of the global share in the first half of the year due to growing demand for container ships amid COVID-19, CCTV reported.

According to data released by China Association of the National Shipbuilding, China’s completed orders grew by 19 percent year-on-year in the first half, with rise in high-end ship orders.

China’s new ship orders accounted for 51 percent of the global share with the average monthly orders reaching 6.37 million dwt, 1.8 times that of shipbuilding completed in the same period.

Chen Jun, General Manager of Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co said they have entered peak season over June and July and delivered several large LNG ships and large container ships which are low-carbon and environmentally friendly.

“The green, environmental protection, low carbon design concept has not only made Chinese ships meet the most stringent emission requirements, but also gives Chinese ships strong market adaptability and market prospects,” he said.

At present, Guangzhou Shipyard International Company has eight container ship orders in hand, with the number of orders hitting a new high in the past decade, in particular new energy ships and large container ships which are urgently needed by the market, said Zhou Xuhui, deputy general manager of the company.

Lin Feng, deputy General Manager of China Shipbuilding Trading Co, said that due to the growing global demand for container ships, the company had received 53 orders for super large container ships with more than 15,000 containers, accounting for 57 percent of global orders.

