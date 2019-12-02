China aims to launch low-sulphur fuel oil futures in Q1, 2020

China aims to launch low-sulphur fuel oil futures in the first quarter of 2020, the chief supervisor of Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Sunday, as reported by Shanghai Securities News.

A low-sulphur fuel oil contract would be China’s second bonded oil futures contract after the launch in March 2018 of its crude oil contract on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), a ShFE subsidiary.

ShFE will also promote the launch of alumina futures and study the launches of natural gas and refined oil contracts, Lu Wenshan said in comments at a conference in Shenzhen.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)