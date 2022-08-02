China Aluminium Plate/Sheet Exports Dropped MoM in June, and Likely to Extend in Following Months

According to the customs data, China exported 340,800 mt of aluminium plate/sheet in June 2022, down 6% MoM and up 44% YoY, which is still a multi-year high.

According to the destinations, Chinese plate/sheet was mainly exported to Mexico, South Korea and Vietnam, and the combined exports to the top-five destinations stood at 135,700 mt, taking up 40% of the total exports.

With the recovery of overseas aluminium fabrication industry, domestic aluminium plate/sheet producers have reported touch negotiations with overseas clients since this April, and the new export orders contracted significantly, resulting in falling exports MoM. And it is expected that domestic aluminium plate/sheet exports will continued to fall MoM in the next few months with expanding declines.

Source: SMM Information & Technology Co, Ltd.