China and EU should put agreements of high-level economic dialogue into practice, pushing cooperation forward: Chinese Mission

After the 9th China-EU High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue was held Tuesday, China and the Europe Union (EU) should work together and put the concepts and agreements during the dialogue into practice, making a contribution toward bilateral cooperation, according to Peng Gang, Minister (Commerce) of the Chinese Mission to the EU, in an article published on Wednesday.

Peng stated that over 20 top officials from China and the EU have held frank and efficient discussion during the dialogue, and reached series outcomes and items of consensus relating to macroeconomic policy coordination, industrial supply chain cooperation, expanding market opening, two-way opening of the financial sector amongst other issues.

Peng suggested that China and the EU should enhance discussions on macroeconomic policy, and cooperate in global food and energy security. China and the EU have made agreements in securing global supply chain, pandemic control and the normal operation of China-Europe freight trains, flight and ships.

The results of the dialogue underscored that China and the EU have wide scope for cooperation when facing international challenges even though the disputes exist, said Peng. Focusing on cooperation, managing disputes and facing challenges together will be the right development direction of China-EU relationship.

Source: Global Times