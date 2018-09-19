Recent News

  

China and U.S. energy officials tout cooperation, despite tariffs

in Oil & Companies News 19/09/2018

Energy trade with China will remain strong in the long-term, officials said on Wednesday at a China-U.S. oil and gas forum in Houston, even as an escalating trade dispute hits U.S. exports of natural gas.

Cooperation could be expanded and more could be done to promote trade and investment between the two countries, said Li Fanrong, China’s deputy administrator for the National Energy Administration. There is effective cooperation between China and the U.S., he said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

