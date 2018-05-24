China Apr scrap aluminium imports fall after tariff move

China’s April scrap aluminium imports fell by 27.8 percent from March to 130,000 tonnes, after the country slapped a 25 percent import tariff on aluminium scrap from the United States, its biggest supplier of the material, with effect from Apr. 2.

April scrap aluminium imports also fell 23.1 percent year on year, data from the General Administrations of Customs showed on Wednesday.

China Jan-April scrap aluminium imports were down 11.4 percent year on year at 620,000 tonnes.

China this year introduced new impurity thresholds on imported waste, including metals, as part of a crackdown on “foreign garbage,” sending imports significantly lower.

China’s April scrap metal imports fell 35.9 percent year on year to 440,000 tonnes.

Jan-April scrap metal imports were down 31 percent year on year at 1.94 mln tonnes.

China April scrap copper imports down 36.7 pct year on year at 180,000 tonnes.

China Jan-April scrap copper imports down 38.5 percent year on year at 740,000 tonnes.

China, for the second month in a row, imported zero waste plastic in April.

China Jan-April waste plastic imports were down 99.5 percent year on year at 10,000 tonnes.

China’s April waste paper imports were down 47.5 percent year on year at 1.19 mln tonnes.

China Jan-April waste paper imports down 49 percent year on year at 5.12 mln tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)