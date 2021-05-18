China April crude oil output up 3.4 pct on yr – stats bureau

China’s April domestic crude oil production rose 3.4 percent on year to 16.41 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Year-to-date output was 65.63 million tonnes, up 1.9 percent from a year earlier.

National crude oil throughput rose 7.5 percent in April over the same year-ago level to 57.9 million tonnes, with year-to-date totaling 232.1 million tonnes, up 14.2 percent from a year ago.

Natural gas production rose 7.0 percent in April over the same year-ago level to 16.9 billion cubic meters (bcm). Output for the year to date was 70.2 bcm, up 11.6 percent.

Source: Reuters