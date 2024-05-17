China April crude steel output down 7.2% y/y at 85.94 mln metric tons – stats bureau

China produced 85.94 million metric tons of crude steel in April, down 7.2%from the year before, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

The April volume compares to 88.27 million tons made in March.

China churned out a total of 343.67 million tons of crude steel in the first four months of the year, down 3%on the year, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Amy Lv and Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)