China April Foreign Direct Investment Fell 8.6%

China attracted less foreign direct investment in April from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slowed global trade and investment, the country’s commerce ministry said Thursday.

Foreign direct investment into the world’s second-largest economy fell 8.6% to $10.14 billion in April, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said during a briefing. In the first four months, China attracted $41.34 billion in foreign investment, down 8.4%.

Mr. Gao said China’s export sector still faces mounting downward pressure despite posting growth unexpectedly in April. He said the growth in exports was thanks to Chinese factories’ work resumption and recovery in demand from Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia countries.

But Mr. Gao added that the pandemic has brought significant shocks to global trade and industrial supply chains, which pose “unprecedented challenges” to Chinese exporters, especially small ones.

