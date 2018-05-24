China April LNG imports up 4.3 pct on mth, Jan-April up 58 pct

China’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 4.3 percent in April from a month earlier to 3.39 million tonnes, Chinese customs data showed.

LNG imports for the first four months were 15.75 million tonnes, the data showed, an increase of 58 percent from the same period a year ago as state refiners stepped up purchases to cover expected strong growth in demand.

China exported 1.82 million tonnes of diesel in April, compared with 2.37 million tonnes recorded for March.

April kerosene exports were at 1.2 million tonnes, versus 1.34 million tonnes in March. Gasoline exports last month were 1.21 million tonnes, versus nearly 1.7 million tonnes a month earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Xu Muyu; editing by Richard Pullin)