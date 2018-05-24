Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / China April LNG imports up 4.3 pct on mth, Jan-April up 58 pct

China April LNG imports up 4.3 pct on mth, Jan-April up 58 pct

in Freight News 24/05/2018

China’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports rose 4.3 percent in April from a month earlier to 3.39 million tonnes, Chinese customs data showed.

LNG imports for the first four months were 15.75 million tonnes, the data showed, an increase of 58 percent from the same period a year ago as state refiners stepped up purchases to cover expected strong growth in demand.

China exported 1.82 million tonnes of diesel in April, compared with 2.37 million tonnes recorded for March.

April kerosene exports were at 1.2 million tonnes, versus 1.34 million tonnes in March. Gasoline exports last month were 1.21 million tonnes, versus nearly 1.7 million tonnes a month earlier.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Xu Muyu; editing by Richard Pullin)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software