China asks state firms to halt purchases of U.S. soybeans, pork, say sources

Man looks toward pork in meat section of Costco during coronavirus pandemic in Webster, Texas

China has asked its state-owned firms to halt purchases of soybeans and pork from the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, after Washington said it would eliminate special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish Beijing.

China could expand the order to include additional U.S. farm goods if Washington took further action, the people said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Hallie Gu in Beijing and Keith Zhai in Singapore; Editing by Edmund Blair)