China August copper imports drop 41% from a year earlier

in Freight News 08/09/2021

China’s copper imports fell in August, customs data showed on Tuesday, notching a fifth straight monthly decline as high prices for the metal and sluggish economic growth continue to keep a lid on demand.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into China, the world’s top copper consumer, were 394,017 tonnes last month, the General Administration of Customs said. That was down 7% from July and down 41% year-on-year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

