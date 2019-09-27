China August ethanol imports plunge 50% month on month

Chinese ethanol imports fell 50% month on month to 7,061 cu m in August from 14,152 cu m in July, latest customs data showed.

Undenatured imports from Pakistan were absent due to higher prices.

Chinese offtake of undenatured ethanol imports fell to 92 cu m in August from 14,146 cu m in July due the absence of Pakistani imports. The offtake figure included 71 cu m from Myanmar and 12 cu m from Poland.

Meanwhile, denatured ethanol shipments into China in August climbed to 6,968 cu m from 5.6 cu m in July, with 6,957 cu m coming from South Africa. For the first eight months of 2019, China imported a total of 24,277 cu m from South Africa versus zero volume for the same period in 2018.

On the exports front, China exported 691 cu m of undenatured ethanol in August against 551 cu m of ethanol in July. North Korea accounted for 365 cu m of undenatured ethanol exports in August.

Source: Platts