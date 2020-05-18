China Average New Home Prices Rose Further in April

China’s average new home prices chugged higher in April from the previous month, as people flocked toward real estate as a potential safe investment in an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.42% in April from March, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Average prices had risen 0.12% in March.

New home prices rose in 50 of 70 cities in April from a month earlier, compared with an increase in 37 cities in March. Prices of new homes rose in 62 of 70 cities in April from a year earlier, compared with 63 in March.

Home prices have risen slightly, but the overall situation is still relatively stable, said Kong Peng, chief statistician of the Urban Division with the statistics bureau.

Among the four first-tier cities, home prices in Shanghai rose 0.6%, from a year earlier, while they fell 0.3% in Beijing, and stayed flat in Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

On year, average new home prices rose 5.12% in April, versus a 5.25% gain in March.

Some local governments across the country have tentatively eased purchasing curbs for home buyers, as land sales are a major source of revenue for local government coffers.

Source: Dow Jones