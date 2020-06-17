Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China-backed AIIB approves $750 million loan for India’s COVID-19 response

China-backed AIIB approves $750 million loan for India’s COVID-19 response

in World Economy News 18/06/2020

Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a loan of $750 million to help India battle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on vulnerable households, the bank said on Wednesday.

The project, co-financed by the Asian Development Bank, aims to strengthen economic aid for businesses, expand social safety nets and bolster healthcare.

In May, AIIB approved a $500 million loan to assist India’s emergency response to the pandemic. Both loans are part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sectors fight the outbreak.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software