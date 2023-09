China became the top importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the first half of 2023, Yaoyu Zhang, global head of LNG and new energies at PetroChina International, said at a gas industry conference in Singapore on Tuesday.

China was the top importer for all of 2021 but was surpassed last year by Japan.

