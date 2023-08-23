China blocks Philippines from shipping illegal materials to stuck ship

China firmly opposes the Philippines taking advantage of the opportunity of resupplying troops to transport building materials to a grounded illegal warship on a shoal, the spokesperson of China Coast Guard said on Tuesday.

Two Philippine supply ships and two coast guard vessels entered waters near the Ren’ai Reef of China’s Nansha Islands on Tuesday. In response, the China Coast Guard carried out necessary management and control measures in accordance with law and blocked the Philippine ships carrying illegal building materials.

The spokesperson said China has made temporary arrangements for the Philippines to deliver food and necessities on humanitarian grounds.

Source: CGTN