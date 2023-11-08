China boosts green aluminium certification as demand grows

A Beijing-backed industry association that began certifying low-carbon aluminium in June said it expects to accredit about 2.75 million metric tons as green this year, equivalent to about 7% of industry production, and rising to 4 million tons in 2024.

China is by far the world’s biggest producer of aluminium, which can be highly polluting given its heavy electricity use. In China, that power is mainly fuelled by coal, although the industry has been increasing its use of hydropower and other renewable sources.

Ma Cunzhen, director of the China Green Metal Certification Center (CGMC) under the China Nonferrous Metal Industry Association,told Reuters that demand for a greener supply chain from global brands such as Apple AAPL.O , Audi and BMW BMWG.DE is pushing Chinese aluminium smelters to seek proof that their products generate low emissions.

The CGMC has certified 2.24 million tons of green aluminium so far from 28 companies including the country’s biggest smelters, and is assessing another 500,000 tons this year, a process that usually takes a week per application, Ma said.

“We are seeing great responses from companies who are seeking to get the assessment as soon as possible,” Ma said.

Among big players, Chalco’s 601600.SS Qinghai unit and Henan Zhongfu Industrial’s 600595.SS Sichuan province operation have obtained CGMC verification, according to their websites.

CGMC provides the certificate for aluminium made with only renewable power sources such as hydro, wind or solar, Ma said.

While there is a modest premium in Europe for green-certified aluminium, smelters in China are not yet able to charge more for having the verification, according to Asian traders, bankers and producers.

In China, using coal-fired power for the electrolysis process generates nearly 14 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of primary aluminium, which can shrink to under 2 tons using renewable power sources, Ma said.

A one-year certificate costs 2 yuan ($0.2748) a ton, a small fraction of the current aluminium price of 19,190 yuan a ton on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1.

The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), set to take full effect in 2026, is expected to further boost demand for green certification, Ma said.

State-backed Chinese research house Antaike predicts that domestic demand for green aluminium will more than double from 5 million tons in 2022 to 12 million tons in 2030, while demand ex-China will double to 3 million tons in the same period.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Beijing and Mai Nguyen in Hanoi;Editing by Tony Munroe and Tomasz Janowski)