China brings opportunities rather than risks to world, expert says

Owing to its huge market and outstanding economy, China brings the world opportunities rather than risks, Mladen Plese, a Croatian political analyst, told Xinhua in an interview on Monday.

“China is not only the most populous country, but also has an outstanding economy,” Plese said, noting that China has been the world’s largest exporter and the second-largest importer. “Because of that, China significantly influences the world’s economic and trade processes.”

While its booming economy has helped China develop better and faster, the country has also provided foreign companies with abundant opportunities to make profits, Plese said.

“China is a lifetime chance for many companies in the world. I believe that not a single foreign company that has entered China has fared poorly,” he said.

Therefore, “China cannot be a risk, but only an opportunity for foreign companies and countries,” he noted.

None of the measures, including raising tariffs and imposing restrictions on Chinese goods introduced by the United States, can stop the development of the Chinese economy, Plese said.

In the opinion of the political analyst, the recent visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing is a result of the strong pressure from major American companies on the US administration to stabilize relations with China so that they can do business there normally.

“The pressure by the American companies proves the significance of the Chinese economy,” Plese said, noting that according to figures published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis in February, US-China trade in goods hit a new record of $690.6 billion dollars in 2022.

Moreover, the recovery of the world economy depends “to a large extent” on China. “When the Chinese recovery starts, there is great optimism in the world, but if there is a little slowdown, everyone worries,” he said, adding that the International Monetary Fund has forecast that China is set to account for one-third of global economic growth this year.

Source: Xinhua