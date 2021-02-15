China: Bulk commodity market reveals development expansion

Industrial statistics revealed that China’s bulk commodity market saw growth expansion in January compared with the past month.

According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the China Bulk Merchandise Index, a gauge of local bulk commodity market increase, reached above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent at 101.1 percent last month, increased 1 percentage point.

The sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and inventory augmented to 102. 5 percent and 102.2 percent, correspondingly.

