Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / China: Bulk commodity market reveals development expansion

China: Bulk commodity market reveals development expansion

in Commodity News 15/02/2021

Industrial statistics revealed that China’s bulk commodity market saw growth expansion in January compared with the past month.

According to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the China Bulk Merchandise Index, a gauge of local bulk commodity market increase, reached above the boom-or-bust line of 100 percent at 101.1 percent last month, increased 1 percentage point.

The sub-indices for bulk commodity supply and inventory augmented to 102. 5 percent and 102.2 percent, correspondingly.
Source: MENAFn

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software