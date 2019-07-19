China buys 70 pct of Omani oil exports in June: report

China’s purchases of Omani oil reached 70 percent of total Omani oil exports in June, the monthly report of Oman’s Ministry of Oil and Gas said.

Oman’s crude oil production last month was about 29 million barrels, and 24 million barrels of the total were exported, the report said.

China’s oil import from Oman rose by 5.15 percent month on month in June, remaining the biggest buyer of Omani oil.

Oman’s total oil production in 2018 amounted to 357 million barrels, while its total oil exports hit 289 million barrels, the report said.

