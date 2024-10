China c.bank conducts its first swap operation in an amount of 50 bln yuan

China central bank said it conducted its first swap operation involving securities, fund, and insurance companies for the amount of 50 billion yuan ($7.03 billion) on Monday.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said 20 institutions participated in the auction and the fee rate is 20 basis points, according to its official statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)