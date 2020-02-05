China Caixin Services PMI Hit Three-Month Low in January

Growth of activity in China’s service sector slowed to a three-month low, a private gauge showed Wednesday, contrasting with official data that showed a faster expansion.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers index fell to 51.8 in January from 52.5 in December, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said. But the reading was still above the 50 mark that separates expansion of activity from contraction.

Total new orders grew at a softer pace in January, though new orders from abroad rose at a faster pace, Caixin said.

Service providers’ expectations of the sector’s development rose to a 16-month high, boosted by an initial trade deal signed by the U.S. and China, according to a subindex.

“China’s economic recovery was not strong enough due to limited improvement in demand, and some companies didn’t replenish inventories,” Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group, said in a statement accompanying the data.

Mr. Zhong noted that policymakers need to make efforts to limit disruptions brought by the outbreak of a deadly coronavirus.

China’s official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index, which includes the construction sector, rose to 54.1 in January from 53.5 in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said last Friday.

Source: Dow Jones