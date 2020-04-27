Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / China: Cargo throughput falling at ports

China: Cargo throughput falling at ports

in Port News 27/04/2020

China’s cargo throughput at ports dropped by 4.6 percent year on year to 3.01 billion tonnes in the first quarter of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

Foreign trade cargo throughput amounted to 1.04 billion tonnes in the January-March period, up 0.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, container throughput at ports registered an 8.5-percent decrease to 55.18 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units).

In March, cargo throughput at ports stood at 1.09 billion tonnes, down 2.4 percent from the same period last year.
Source: Xinhua

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software