China: Cargo throughput falling at ports

China’s cargo throughput at ports dropped by 4.6 percent year on year to 3.01 billion tonnes in the first quarter of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

Foreign trade cargo throughput amounted to 1.04 billion tonnes in the January-March period, up 0.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, container throughput at ports registered an 8.5-percent decrease to 55.18 million TEUs (20-foot equivalent units).

In March, cargo throughput at ports stood at 1.09 billion tonnes, down 2.4 percent from the same period last year.

Source: Xinhua