China cbank makes biggest weekly cash injection in two months
China’s central bank made its biggest weekly liquidity injection into the banking system in nearly two months to counteract the year-end rush for cash.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected a total of 205 billion yuan ($29.36 billion) via open market operations on Friday, including 2 billion yuan through the seven-day tenor and 203 billion through the 14-day tenor, according to an online statement.
The PBOC attributed the liquidity offerings to “maintaining steady year-end liquidity level”.
With 41 billion yuan worth of reverse repos maturing on Friday, the PBOC injected a net 164 billion yuan on the day. And it brought the weekly cash offerings to a net 704 billion yuan, the biggest since late October.
Source: Reuters