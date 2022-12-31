Recent News

  

China cbank says will keep liquidity reasonably ample

in World Economy News 31/12/2022

China’s central bank said on Friday it will keep liquidity reasonably ample and maintain the “effective” credit growth to support economic growth and employment.

Monetary policy would be precise and forceful, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank said it would strive to stabilise economic growth, employment and prices, and keep growth of money supply and total social financing basically in line with nominal economic growth.

Source: Reuters

