China cbank says will keep liquidity reasonably ample

China’s central bank said on Friday it will keep liquidity reasonably ample and maintain the “effective” credit growth to support economic growth and employment.

Monetary policy would be precise and forceful, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank said it would strive to stabilise economic growth, employment and prices, and keep growth of money supply and total social financing basically in line with nominal economic growth.

Log in or sign up for a free TradingView account, and enjoy no holds barred access to global finance news, in real-time.

Source: Reuters