Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China cbank sees interest rate policy adjustments neutral for banks’ profits

China cbank sees interest rate policy adjustments neutral for banks’ profits

in World Economy News 28/09/2024

China’s central bank said on Friday the impact of recently announced incremental interest rate policy on banks’ net interest margins remains neutral overall.

Although lower interest rates on existing mortgage loans would cut lenders’ interest income, they would also reduce early repayments by customers, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement in response to a Reuters query.

It added that lowering banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was equivalent to providing long-term low-cost funds for banks.

A medium-term lending facility (MLF) and open market operations would be the bank’s main methods of providing short- and medium-term funds to lenders, it said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×