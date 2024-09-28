China cbank sees interest rate policy adjustments neutral for banks’ profits

China’s central bank said on Friday the impact of recently announced incremental interest rate policy on banks’ net interest margins remains neutral overall.

Although lower interest rates on existing mortgage loans would cut lenders’ interest income, they would also reduce early repayments by customers, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement in response to a Reuters query.

It added that lowering banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was equivalent to providing long-term low-cost funds for banks.

A medium-term lending facility (MLF) and open market operations would be the bank’s main methods of providing short- and medium-term funds to lenders, it said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)