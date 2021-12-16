China central bank says confident of maintaining reasonable growth in money supply, credit

China’s central bank said on Thursday it was confident and capable of maintaining reasonable growth in money supply and credit, and the Chinese economy remained resilient despite short-term downward pressures.

Authorities will keep liquidity reasonably ample and steadily lower corporate financing costs, Yi Gang, Governor at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)，told an internal meeting.

