China coal producer Yanzhou Coal posts 9.6-pct rise in 2019 net profit

China’s major coal producer Yanzhou Coal Mining Co., Ltd. said Thursday that its net profit saw a 9.6 percent rise in 2019.

The company’s net profit attributable to shareholders reached 8.7 billion yuan (around 1.2 billion U.S. dollars) last year, according to its annual financial report filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In 2019, the company recorded business revenue of 200.6 billion yuan, up 23.09 percent year on year.

Over the same period, it produced 106.4 million tonnes of raw coal and sold 116 million tonnes of commercial coal.

Based in eastern China’s Shandong Province, the company is a major coal producer and trader in China and Australia.

