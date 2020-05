China commerce minister says trade measures on Australia are prudent and restrained

China’s commerce minister said on Monday that trade remedy measures on Australia have been prudent and restrained when asked about hefty tariffs on barley imports from Australia.

Earlier this month, China announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totaling 80.5% on Australian barley imports from May 19.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)