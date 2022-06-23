Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / China commerce ministry says the sooner U.S. tariffs are lifted, the sooner consumers will benefit

China commerce ministry says the sooner U.S. tariffs are lifted, the sooner consumers will benefit

in World Economy News 24/06/2022

China’s commerce ministry said the sooner U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods are lifted, the sooner consumers and companies will benefit, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a news conference on Thursday.

Removing all additional tariffs on Chinese goods will benefit China, the U.S. and the world, Shu said, adding that the two countries should create conditions for economic and trade cooperation.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday said that removing the tariffs would likely have a limited effect on controlling short-term inflation.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software