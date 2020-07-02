China committed with 11 other countries to smoothen supply chain despite covid-19

China says it is committed with 11 other countries to ensuring well functioning supply chains despite the pandemic, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

“We are committed to working with all like-minded countries to ensure that trade continues to flow unimpeded, and that critical infrastructure such as our air and seaports remain open to support the viability and integrity of supply chains globally,” it said in the statement.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)