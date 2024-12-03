China completes full pipeline for Power-of-Siberia gas

China has built and connected the 5,111-km (3,175-mile) Power-of-Siberia pipeline to deliver gas from Russia’s Siberian fields to users as far as the financial hub of Shanghai, Chinese state media reported on Monday.

The completion will allow the project to reach its full annual designed capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025, roughly 9% of China’s consumption this year.

Chinese builders added the last section, a 167-km line from Nantong to Luzhi in the eastern province of Jiangsu, around mid-November, completing the massive project seven months ahead of schedule.

The pipeline has a diameter of 1.422 meters, allowable pressure of 12 megapascals and the largest transport capacity for a single pipeline, state television said.

The Power-of-Siberia pipeline began pumping gas in late 2019, and Russia has been ramping up supplies since. It is slated to deliver 38 bcm in 2025, state media said, a level 26% higher than the 30 bcm estimated by analysts for 2024.

Citing an official with state-run PipeChina, the report said Power-of-Siberia is currently sending 110 million cubic meters of gas a day, versus 15 million cubic meters when the project first came on stream five years ago.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Saad Sayeed)