China Corporates Snapshot – November 2022: China’s Exports Dip on Deteriorating Demand from EU

China’s exports fell by 0.3% yoy in October 2022, the first yoy decline since May 2020, due to weakening demand from key trading partners, pandemic-induced production and logistics disruptions, and diminishing effects from price inflation. The deterioration in October was driven by a 9.0% yoy drop in exports to the EU, in contrast with growth of 16.9% in 9M22. Exports to Germany, France and Italy plunged by 11%, 28% and 22%, respectively, in October, while that to the Netherlands grew by a slower pace of 4%, from high bases last year. Exports to the US fell for the third straight month in October by 12.6%, while exports to ASEAN grew by a robust 20.3%, driven by trade disintermediation, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership that took effect on 1 January 2022 and a low base a year ago.

Muted 3C and Home Product Exports Softer global demand for computer, communication and consumer electronics (3C) products amid a longer replacement cycle and weaker work-from-home purchases hindered China’s exports. The export volume of PCs and tablets fell by 15% and that of cell phones by 11% yoy, while their value fell by 13% and rose by 7%. Exports of apparel and footwear dropped by 17% and grew by a slower 3%, respectively, from a high base. Exports of furniture, lights and home appliances declined more sharply by 10%, 15% and 25%, respectively, on key economies’ weak housing markets.

Source: Fitch Ratings