China Counters Selloff by Cutting Markets Some Slack

Beijing has taken some steps to loosen its hold on financial markets in recent months, seeking to attract foreign capital and revive an anemic stock market.

This contrasts with 2015-16, when a crash led to greater distrust of market forces, and an overall push by the Chinese government to tighten its grip on the economy and society.

While the moves don’t necessarily herald a bold new wave of financial liberalization, they show the pressure authorities are under to offset trade tensions, a sharp stock-market selloff and an economic slowdown.

Given China’s economic heft and outsiders’ increased presence in its once-closed financial system, any such policy shifts are of great importance to global investors.

After the securities regulator vowed in October to intervene less, brokers say China’s two big stock exchanges have relaxed surveillance of individual trading accounts. That marks a break from 2015 onward, when authorities frequently interfered with trading activity considered excessive or destabilizing.

“The market has definitely felt the change and hot money’s appetite has recovered a bit,” said Lin Yunan. Mr. Lin, from the eastern city of Shantou, is one of the country’s tens of millions of individual investors, who often prefer fast, speculative trading to long-term investment.

In addition, Fang Xinghai, the regulator’s vice chairman, recently said China should remove a 44% cap on first-day gains for new listings. “This is good news because if implemented, it will allow supply and demand to work better in this market,” said Mr. Lin.

Among other moves, China has already cracked down on trading halts, a major bugbear for foreign investors. It has relaxed limits on trading index futures, making it easier for investors to bet on a falling market or hedge their positions. Outside of equities, it is preparing to introduce exchange-traded bond funds and over-the-counter yuan derivatives.

Chinese leaders in April gave formal authorization for foreign firms to own majority stakes in joint ventures in securities and futures brokerage, fund management and life insurance. A number of foreign companies have since applied for control of their joint ventures, although only one, UBS, has gotten approval to take an existing joint-venture stake in a brokerage to a majority position. The move, building on a promise made the previous November, was one of Beijing’s first substantive responses to heightened trade pressure from Washington.

Critics say the initiatives, while welcome, are too timid to fix fundamental deficiencies in the world’s second-largest economy, which stem from the state’s dominance of resources and capital.

“China only partially embraces the market, especially the financial market, but not necessarily market forces,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, an economist at Capital Economics.

Likewise, Andrew Collier, managing director at Orient Capital Research, said: “The leadership views the opening up of capital market as a significant olive branch but it’s not a game-changer. It doesn’t change the nature of the Chinese economy.”

Several other measures appear largely symbolic. One is this month’s doubling of foreign-investment quotas under the 17-year-old Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor program, to $300 billion. Actual investment via QFII, at $101 billion at the end of last year, is only two-thirds of the current quota, suggesting little pent-up appetite for the scheme.

Thomas Fang, head of China equities at UBS Group AG, estimates 80% of investors now buy into China via a trading link with Hong Kong, with only 20% using the older scheme.

Another is President Xi Jinping’s plan for a new tech board in Shanghai. This could let investors and companies determine the size and timing of initial public offerings, a key reform aborted post-2015. At present, Chinese regulators turn the supply of new listings on or off, depending on whether they think the market can bear the extra supply.

But the securities regulator has told the Shanghai exchange to apply existing guidelines for IPO approvals to the new board, according to people briefed on the matter.

That could make the new tech board an anticlimax, just like Shenzhen’s ChiNext board and Beijing’s New Third Board, an over-the-counter market. Market value and trading volume on both tech venues have dwindled in recent years.

Investors such as Mr. Lin say China should be bolder, for example by adopting a Western-style IPO system for the entire stock market. “These things are proven successes. So why still feel the stones while crossing the river?” Mr. Lin said, quoting the late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping.

