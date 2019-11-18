China crude oil imports growth accelerates

Recent News

  

18/11/2019

China’s crude oil imports registered faster growth in October, while output remained stable, official data showed.

As one of the world’s largest oil buyers, the country imported 45.51 million tonnes of crude oil last month, up 17.1 percent year on year, 6.3 percentage points faster than the growth in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The country’s crude oil output came in at 16.11 million tonnes last month, almost flat with the same period last year. In the first 10 months, crude oil production totaled 159.25 million tonnes, up 1.1 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

China aims to increase its annual domestic crude oil output to more than 200 million tonnes by 2020. The output in 2018 stood at 190 million tonnes.
Source: Xinhua

