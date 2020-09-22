China daily steel output dips again in mid-September

Daily crude steel production among the 318 Chinese steel mills under Mysteel’s regular survey continued falling over the middle ten days of September, due to the lower-than-expected demand from end-users. The tonnage averaged 2.97 million tonnes/day over September 11-20, sliding by another 16,800 t/d or 0.6% from the prior ten days, according to Mysteel’s data.

The 318 steel producers comprise 247 blast-furnace (BF) and 71 electric-arc-furnace(EAF)steel producers across China.Some Chinese steel producers slowed down their pace of production over the week as demand from end-users had not seen any significant improvement – even in this, the country’s traditional peak season for steel consumption over September-October. Another Mysteel survey among 237 tradersacross China

Source: Mysteel