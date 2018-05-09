China data: Apr crude imports hit record high of 9.64 mil b/d, up 15% on year
China’s crude oil imports in April surged 14.7% year on year to hit a record high of 9.64 million b/d or 39.46 million mt, the General Administration of Customs’ preliminary data released Tuesday showed.
The last record high was posted at 9.61 million b/d in January.
On a barrels per day basis, April imports rose 4.1% from 9.26 million b/d in March.
Meanwhile, China’s oil product exports in April stood at 5.12 million mt, retreating from the record high of 6.69 million mt in March, but surged 46.3% from the same month a year ago.
This brings net oil product exports to 2.11 million mt in April, more than double from 1.01 million mt a year ago.
|Preliminary import, export data
|Unit: million mt
|Apr-18
|Apr-17
|Change
|Mar-18
|Change
|Crude imports
|39.46
|34.39
|14.7%
|39.17
|0.7%
|Crude exports
|0.23
|0.36
|-36.4%
|0.50
|-54.4%
|Net crude import
|39.23
|34.03
|15.3%
|38.67
|1.4%
|Oil product import
|3.01
|2.49
|20.7%
|2.76
|9.1%
|Oil product export
|5.12
|3.50
|46.3%
|6.69
|-23.4%
|Net oil prod export
|2.11
|1.01
|109.3%
|3.93
|-46.2%
|Fuel oil imports
|1.51
|1.24
|21.5%
|1.42
|5.8%
|Jan-Apr 18
|Jan-Apr 17
|Change
|Crude imports
|151.43
|139.11
|8.9%
|Crude exports
|1.17
|2.14
|-45.4%
|Net crude import
|150.26
|136.97
|9.7%
|Oil product import
|11.25
|10.17
|10.6%
|Oil product export
|19.42
|15.43
|25.8%
|Net oil prod export
|8.17
|5.26
|55.3%
|Fuel oil imports
|5.64
|4.77
|18.2%
|Source: China’s General Administration of Customs
Source: Platts