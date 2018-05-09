China data: Apr crude imports hit record high of 9.64 mil b/d, up 15% on year

China’s crude oil imports in April surged 14.7% year on year to hit a record high of 9.64 million b/d or 39.46 million mt, the General Administration of Customs’ preliminary data released Tuesday showed.

The last record high was posted at 9.61 million b/d in January.

On a barrels per day basis, April imports rose 4.1% from 9.26 million b/d in March.

Meanwhile, China’s oil product exports in April stood at 5.12 million mt, retreating from the record high of 6.69 million mt in March, but surged 46.3% from the same month a year ago.

This brings net oil product exports to 2.11 million mt in April, more than double from 1.01 million mt a year ago.

Preliminary import, export data Unit: million mt Apr-18 Apr-17 Change Mar-18 Change Crude imports 39.46 34.39 14.7% 39.17 0.7% Crude exports 0.23 0.36 -36.4% 0.50 -54.4% Net crude import 39.23 34.03 15.3% 38.67 1.4% Oil product import 3.01 2.49 20.7% 2.76 9.1% Oil product export 5.12 3.50 46.3% 6.69 -23.4% Net oil prod export 2.11 1.01 109.3% 3.93 -46.2% Fuel oil imports 1.51 1.24 21.5% 1.42 5.8%

Jan-Apr 18 Jan-Apr 17 Change Crude imports 151.43 139.11 8.9% Crude exports 1.17 2.14 -45.4% Net crude import 150.26 136.97 9.7% Oil product import 11.25 10.17 10.6% Oil product export 19.42 15.43 25.8% Net oil prod export 8.17 5.26 55.3% Fuel oil imports 5.64 4.77 18.2% Source: China’s General Administration of Customs

Source: Platts