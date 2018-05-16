China data: Apr crude throughput up 12% on year, down from record high in March

China’s refinery crude throughput rose 11.5% year on year to 49.58 million mt in April, or an average of 12.11 million b/d, preliminary data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

However, April crude throughput was down 3.8% from the record high of 51.51 million mt recorded in March, and edged down 0.5% month on month on a barrel per day basis, according to S&P Global Platts calculations based on NBS data.

Over January-April, total refinery crude throughput across China was up 9.1% year on year at 199.12 million mt, or 12.16 million b/d, NBS data showed.

Meanwhile, China’s crude oil production in April fell 2.3% year on year to 15.51 million mt, or an average of 3.79 million b/d.

Over January-April, crude output was down 2.1% year on year at 62.25 million mt, averaging 3.8 million b/d, Platts calculations based on NBS data showed.

On the other hand, natural gas production was up 6.3% year on year at 12.9 Bcm in April, and up 4% year on year over January-April at 52.6 Bcm, NBS data showed.

Source: Platts