China data: Brazil becomes top crude oil supplier in Apr for independent refiners

Brazil again overtook Russia as the top crude oil supplier to China’s independent refineries in April by supplying 1.64 million mt, up 144.1% from a year earlier, S&P Global Platts monthly survey showed. The survey covers crude imports offloaded by independent refineries based in eastern Shandong province, Xinhai Chemical in Hebei province and Yanchang Petroleum in Shaanxi province.

Eight companies have imported Brazilian crudes last month, 66% of which were Lula crudes and 21.6% were Sapinhoa.

The relatively low price of Lula has made it quite attractive, while its yields are not bad, a refinery source said. HaiKe Chemical in April received a total of 411,600 mt of Lula crudes last month in three cargoes.

Offers of Lula crude to Shandong buyers were relatively stable at around $2/b to ICE Brent futures on a CFR China basis for spot cargoes at ports in recent weeks, according to sources.

Russia came in second last month when it supplied 1.44 million mt of crudes to China, including 1.3 million mt of ESPO and 140,000 mt of Urals to Dongming Petrochemical.

Offers of ESPO Blend crude to Shandong buyers have fallen to premiums of around $1.60/b to ICE Brent futures on a CFR China basis for spot cargoes at ports in recent weeks, from premiums of around $1.80/b in early April for spot cargoes at ports.

Oman crudes, meanwhile, saw the biggest increase of 124.1% on the month in April at around 921,000 mt.

Other than the traditional crudes, around 39,000 mt of Canadian AWB crude has been imported by Sinoenergy last month, second cargo of Canadian crude in the year.

The company in February has imported around 35,000 mt of CAB crude from Canada.

Most of these cargoes will be sent to Jinshi Asphalt for refining, in which Sinoenergy holds a stake of around 40%.

QINGDAO RECEIVES MORE THAN HALF OF IMPORTS Qingdao, comprising of Huangdao and Dongjiakou ports, was the biggest port in terms of crude received by the independent refiners in March with 4.54 million mt, or 51.5% of total imports. This was down 5% from March.

Some of the cargoes that arrived in March only finished offloading in April due to the heavy congestion in late March amid heavy fog.

The Huangdao port will be closed in early June for the upcoming Shanghai summit, which will also affect the crude oil imports by independent refineries.

All crude vessels, including Suemax, Aframax, and VLCCs, will not be able to call at the berths and conduct discharge operations over June 6-11.

Some refineries have planned to shut for maintenance around the closure in order to make sure no accidents happen at this critical moment.

This will probably affect the imports of crude oil over May and June by independent refineries.

Besides Huangdao, Yantai, Rizhao and Dongjiakou ports, which can berth VLCC cargoes, volumes received at Dongying, Longkou and Laizhou are usually low.

Source: Platts