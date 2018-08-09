China data: Jul crude imports at 8.5 mil b/d, up 1.5% from 6-month low in June

China’s crude oil imports in July rose 1.5% to 8.52 million b/d from a six-month low of 8.39 million b/d recorded in June, preliminary data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

GAC releases data in mt, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a 7.33 conversion factor.

According to GAC, crude imports in July rose 3.7% year on year to 36.02 million mt. July imports were up 4.9% from June.

The country’s crude oil imports over January-July rose 5.6% year on year to 260.83 million mt (9.02 million b/d).

China’s oil product exports in July fell 4.5% month on month to 4.57 million mt, which was a five-month low.

On a year-on-year basis however, exports edged up 0.3%.

This brings China’s product exports in the first seven months to 34.9 million mt, surging 23.9% from 28.17 million mt a year ago.

Preliminary import, export data Jul-18 Jul-17 Change Jun-18 Change Crude imports 36.02 34.74 3.7% 34.35 4.9% Crude exports 0.15 0.19 -20.5% 0.21 -28.1% Net crude import 35.87 34.55 3.8% 34.14 5.1% Oil product import 2.67 2.34 14.1% 2.22 20.2% Oil product export 4.57 4.55 0.3% 4.78 -4.5% Net oil prod export 1.90 2.21 -14.2% 2.56 -26.0% Fuel oil imports 1.37 0.90 51.8% 0.82 67.0%

Jan-Jul 18 Jan-Jul 17 Change Crude imports 260.83 247.09 5.6% Crude exports 1.72 2.88 -40.1% Net crude import 259.10 244.21 6.1% Oil product import 19.16 17.38 10.2% Oil product export 34.90 28.17 23.9% Net oil prod export 15.74 10.79 45.8% Fuel oil imports 9.27 7.79 18.9%

Source: GAC

Source: Platts