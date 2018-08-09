China data: Jul crude imports at 8.5 mil b/d, up 1.5% from 6-month low in June
China’s crude oil imports in July rose 1.5% to 8.52 million b/d from a six-month low of 8.39 million b/d recorded in June, preliminary data from the General Administration of Customs showed.
GAC releases data in mt, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a 7.33 conversion factor.
According to GAC, crude imports in July rose 3.7% year on year to 36.02 million mt. July imports were up 4.9% from June.
The country’s crude oil imports over January-July rose 5.6% year on year to 260.83 million mt (9.02 million b/d).
China’s oil product exports in July fell 4.5% month on month to 4.57 million mt, which was a five-month low.
On a year-on-year basis however, exports edged up 0.3%.
This brings China’s product exports in the first seven months to 34.9 million mt, surging 23.9% from 28.17 million mt a year ago.
|Preliminary import, export data
|Jul-18
|Jul-17
|Change
|Jun-18
|Change
|Crude imports
|36.02
|34.74
|3.7%
|34.35
|4.9%
|Crude exports
|0.15
|0.19
|-20.5%
|0.21
|-28.1%
|Net crude import
|35.87
|34.55
|3.8%
|34.14
|5.1%
|Oil product import
|2.67
|2.34
|14.1%
|2.22
|20.2%
|Oil product export
|4.57
|4.55
|0.3%
|4.78
|-4.5%
|Net oil prod export
|1.90
|2.21
|-14.2%
|2.56
|-26.0%
|Fuel oil imports
|1.37
|0.90
|51.8%
|0.82
|67.0%
|Jan-Jul 18
|Jan-Jul 17
|Change
|Crude imports
|260.83
|247.09
|5.6%
|Crude exports
|1.72
|2.88
|-40.1%
|Net crude import
|259.10
|244.21
|6.1%
|Oil product import
|19.16
|17.38
|10.2%
|Oil product export
|34.90
|28.17
|23.9%
|Net oil prod export
|15.74
|10.79
|45.8%
|Fuel oil imports
|9.27
|7.79
|18.9%
Source: GAC
Source: Platts