China data: May crude throughput recovers to 13.69 mil b/d, jumps 8% on year

Crude oil throughput at China’s domestic refineries further recovered to 13.69 million b/d, jumping 8.2% year on year, to post the first uptick since the coronavirus outbreak, the National Bureau of Statistics data released on June 15 showed.

On a barrels/day basis, the volume rebounded 4.1% from 13.16 million b/d in April, up 15.7% from 11.83 million b/d in March and from the floor it had slumped to in February, when the country was under lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak. NBS did not release monthly throughput data for February.

However, the May throughput was slightly lower than what was registered in December and November last year, which stood at 13.84 million b/d and 13.7 million b/d, respectively.

The strong year-on-year increase in May brought the January-May throughput to 12.61 million b/d.

As a result, the throughput decline in the first five months of this year narrowed to 1.7% on a barrels-per-day basis from 4.2% in January-April.

NBS releases data in metric tons, which S&P Global Platts converts to barrels using a 7.33 conversion factor.

The country’s crude output was relatively stable in May at 3.89 million b/d, gaining 1.3% year on year, the NBS data showed.

Over January-May, the country’s crude output rose 1.2% year on year to 3.9 million b/d, the data showed.

